Dr. John Plachtyna, DDS
Dr. John Plachtyna, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woodbridge, CT. They graduated from Northwestern University Dental School.
New Haven Dental Group - Woodbridge3 Research Dr, Woodbridge, CT 06525 Directions (203) 409-2528
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
I have recommended him many times.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1841203072
- Northwestern University Dental School
Dr. Plachtyna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plachtyna accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
