Overview of Dr. John Plowden, MD

Dr. John Plowden, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital|Childrens Hosp Med Ctr



Dr. Plowden works at Children s Heart Center in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.