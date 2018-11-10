Dr. John Podeszwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podeszwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Podeszwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Podeszwa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Podeszwa works at
Locations
-
1
Middletown Medical PC Urgent Care111 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Podeszwa?
I've had several colonoscopies by Dr. Podeszwa over the past years and hostilely thought he was the utmost professional including the nurses and staff... I haven't had any medical issues regarding so my only interaction was the colonoscopy and the Doctors dietary suggestions afterwards. They did enjoy my sense of humor about me me loosing my car keys as well as a matchbox car that I lost when I was 7 :) I would recommend Dr. Podeszwa and I'm making an appointment as we speak (type)
About Dr. John Podeszwa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1841291697
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hosp
- Staten Island Hospital
- Staten Island Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- McGill University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Podeszwa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Podeszwa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Podeszwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podeszwa works at
Dr. Podeszwa has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Podeszwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Podeszwa. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podeszwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podeszwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podeszwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.