Overview

Dr. John Podeszwa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Podeszwa works at Middletown Medical in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.