Dr. Pomann III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Pomann III, MD
Overview
Dr. John Pomann III, MD is a Dermatologist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Pomann III works at
Locations
Drs. Iacobelli & Digregorio PC16510 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 421-3174
Dermatopathology Laboratory of Central States16540 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr Pomann to have a cyst removed. Literally no pain at all, not even the shot that other reviews claim is awful. I had high anxiety going in but both the doctor and his nurse made me feel very at ease. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Pomann III, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1114933843
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pomann III accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pomann III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pomann III has seen patients for Acne, Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomann III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomann III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomann III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pomann III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pomann III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.