Dr. Ponugupati has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Ponugupati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Ponugupati, MD
Dr. John Ponugupati, MD is a Hematology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ponugupati works at
Dr. Ponugupati's Office Locations
Arvind B. Shah MD Inc.401 Division St Ste 100, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-4350
Thomas Memorial Hospital4605 Maccorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-4350
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Ponugupati, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124274303
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ponugupati accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ponugupati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ponugupati has seen patients for Thrombocytosis, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ponugupati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ponugupati has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponugupati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponugupati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponugupati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.