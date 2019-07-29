Overview

Dr. John Porter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Porter works at The Physicians Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia, P.C. in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.