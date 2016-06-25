Dr. John Porterfield Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porterfield Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. John Porterfield Jr, MD
Dr. John Porterfield Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama.
They frequently treat conditions like Adrenalectomy, Parathyroidectomy and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porterfield Jr's Office Locations
- 1 1201 11th Ave S Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 975-3000
- 2 1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 975-3000
Anna B. Hatchett MD LLC45 Medical Arts Ct Ste 4, Greenville, AL 36037 Directions (334) 382-1224
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Porterfield is an excellent surgeon. Very thorough in explaining procedure and outcome posibilities/expectations. Bedside manner excellent. In my experience, laparoscopic surgery performed to repair inguinal and umbilical hernias. I recommend Dr Porterfield as a highly professional surgeon.
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Porterfield Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porterfield Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porterfield Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porterfield Jr has seen patients for Adrenalectomy, Parathyroidectomy and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porterfield Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Porterfield Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porterfield Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porterfield Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porterfield Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.