Dr. Portwood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Portwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Portwood, MD
Dr. John Portwood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Portwood works at
Dr. Portwood's Office Locations
Southern California Orthopaedic Spc3838 Sherman Dr Ste 2, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 354-7270
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Portwood did my knee replacements in 2007. He did the first one than the second. Best decision I’ve ever made. I’m now 82 and I walk 2 miles a day. I move easily without pain. Thank you Dr Portwood for helping me keep active.
About Dr. John Portwood, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255393492
Education & Certifications
- Foot and Ankle Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Kern Mc
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Carroll College
Dr. Portwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portwood has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Portwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Portwood speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Portwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portwood.
