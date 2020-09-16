Overview of Dr. John Portwood, MD

Dr. John Portwood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Portwood works at Southern California Ortho Specs in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.