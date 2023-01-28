See All Pediatricians in Fayetteville, GA
Dr. John Potts Jr, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Potts Jr, MD

Dr. John Potts Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Potts Jr works at Potts Pediatrics & Adolescents in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Hampton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Potts Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Potts Pediatrics & Adolescents
    365 N Jeff Davis Dr, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 461-5003
  2. 2
    1074 Bear Creek Blvd, Hampton, GA 30228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 707-2950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 28, 2023
    First visit for my 5 yr old granddaughter today. From the initial contact with the office staff this morning through the visit with Dr. Potts it was a wonderful experience. I wished that I would have found them sooner. Dr Potts took the time to speak with us and evaluate her illness. I wished that we had found him sooner.
    Dr. Potts Jr' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Potts Jr

    About Dr. John Potts Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841212685
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Potts Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Potts Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Potts Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Potts Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potts Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potts Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.