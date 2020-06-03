Overview

Dr. John Poulos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Poulos works at Fayetteville Gastroenterology in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.