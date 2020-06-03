Dr. John Poulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Poulos, MD
Overview
Dr. John Poulos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Poulos works at
Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings2041 Valleygate Dr Ste 101, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-5203
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Poulos & his support staff have always given me excellent care and attention for over the last 15 years. He has my complete and total trust and confidence when it comes to the many health issues I have had over the years. Always....always professional in every aspect of my care and concerns. By far, the most friendly and professional doctor office I have been a patient in the Fayetteville/Raleigh/Durham area. Shout-out to all who work there! Thank you for kindness & true professional conscientiousness!
About Dr. John Poulos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1578596896
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Coll Med
- U South Fla Coll Med
- East Carolina U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poulos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poulos works at
Dr. Poulos has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulos.
