Overview

Dr. John Pounders, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Pounders works at Autumn Road Family Practice in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.