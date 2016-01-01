Overview of Dr. John Powderly II, MD

Dr. John Powderly II, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Powderly II works at Carolina BioOncology Institute in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.