Dr. John Powderly II, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Carolina BioOncology Institute9801 Kincey Ave, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina Hospitals, Oncology Fellowship and Immunotherapy Research
- University Texas, Houston Health Science Center, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Residency
- University Of Texas, Houston Health Science Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- George Mason University
Dr. Powderly II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powderly II accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powderly II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Powderly II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powderly II.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Powderly II can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.