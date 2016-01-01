Overview

Dr. John Power, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Power works at Upmc Heart & Vascular Institute - St. Margaret in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.