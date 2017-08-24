Overview

Dr. John Powers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Powers works at Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.