Dr. John Prevedel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Prevedel, MD
Dr. John Prevedel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their residency with Creighton University Affiliated Hospitals|Creighton University Affilliated Hospitals
Dr. Prevedel's Office Locations
Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Suite 3001444 S Potomac St Ste 300, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0323Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Denver1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5000, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0322
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Prevedel! He is very knowledgeable, caring, and thorough. It is obvious that he cares about his patients, listens and offers solutions to their problem.
About Dr. John Prevedel, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1831185776
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Affiliated Hospitals|Creighton University Affilliated Hospitals
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Prevedel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prevedel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Prevedel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Prevedel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prevedel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prevedel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prevedel speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Prevedel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prevedel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prevedel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prevedel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.