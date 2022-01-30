Dr. John Primomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Primomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Primomo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Primomo, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Primomo works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians - The Davis Clinic10125 Katy Fwy Ste 106, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 379-7265
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the weight loss revision from the sleeve to the bypass. Everything I needed to know to prepare for surgery was sent before hand and in detail. My follow-up appointments with him he does may sure your following all requirements and also recommendeds follow-up with dietitian if needed. However it is hard to get in touch with anyone if your having any problems after surgery and staff have you make an appointment.
About Dr. John Primomo, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1437264728
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Rochester University Strong Meml Hosp
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Primomo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Primomo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Primomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Primomo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Primomo.
