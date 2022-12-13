Overview of Dr. John Pritchard, MD

Dr. John Pritchard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University Medical Center, Indianapolis, In and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital, Paulding County Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. Pritchard works at Ortho NorthEast in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.