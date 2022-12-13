Dr. John Pritchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pritchard, MD
Overview of Dr. John Pritchard, MD
Dr. John Pritchard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University Medical Center, Indianapolis, In and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital, Paulding County Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.
Dr. Pritchard's Office Locations
Ortho NorthEast5050 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8551Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Ortho NorthEast - North Office11136 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (800) 589-8551Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Ortho NorthEast - SW Office7920 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8551Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pmSaturday7:45am - 5:00pmSunday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Paulding County Hospital
- Woodlawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pritchard was personable and was willing to listen to my concerns. I was very pleased with my visit.
About Dr. John Pritchard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University, New Orleans, La
- Indiana University Hospitals, Indianapolis, IN
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- Indiana University Medical Center, Indianapolis, In
- University Of Notre Dame, South Bend, In
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritchard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritchard accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritchard has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.