Overview

Dr. John Procaccino Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Procaccino Jr works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Center for Colon & Rectal Diseases at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.