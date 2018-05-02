Dr. John Prodafikas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prodafikas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Prodafikas, MD
Overview
Dr. John Prodafikas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Union Hospital.
Dr. Prodafikas works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Consultants Inc.2600 6th St SW Ste A2-710, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 454-8076
-
2
Premier Health Associates Inc116 S 15th St, Sebring, OH 44672 Directions (330) 454-8076
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prodafikas?
I have been a patient of Dr. Prodafikas for quite a number of years. I am very satisfied with him and his office. He would get my recommendation.
About Dr. John Prodafikas, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1831178813
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prodafikas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prodafikas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prodafikas works at
Dr. Prodafikas has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prodafikas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Prodafikas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prodafikas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prodafikas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prodafikas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.