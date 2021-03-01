See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. John Prunskis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John Prunskis, MD

Pain Management
4.6 (94)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Prunskis, MD

Dr. John Prunskis, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Chicago|Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Prunskis works at Illinois Pain and Spine Institute - Elmhurst in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL, Elgin, IL, Huntley, IL, Itasca, IL, Libertyville, IL and McHenry, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Prunskis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elmhurst
    1200 S York St Ste 4290, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 250-4933
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Barrington Pain and Spine Institute
    600 Hart Rd Ste 300, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 810-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Elgin
    431 Summit St, Elgin, IL 60120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-2278
  4. 4
    Huntley
    10350 Haligus Rd Ste 210, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 363-9595
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  5. 5
    Itasca
    650 E Devon Ave Ste 152, Itasca, IL 60143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 748-3300
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Libertyville
    755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 175, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 244-6900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    McHenry
    4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B103, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 363-9595
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth GlenOaks
  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Injection Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Intercostal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Prunskis?

    Mar 01, 2021
    DR PRUNSKIS IS A WONDERFULL DOCTOR I HAD SEEN HIM FOR A WHILE I HAVE STOMACH PAIN BAD IN 2019 HE GAVE ME SOME SHOTS BLOCK OFF MY PAIN THEY DID NOT WORK LAST YEAR I SAWHIM HE GAVE ME MORE SHOTS DID NOT HELP I SCHDULE APPOINTMENT GET THAT SURGRY DONE A STENT PUT MY STOMACH HE IF IT HELPS DR WILL PUT A PARTTIME ONE SE IF IT HELPS IF DOES NOT HLEP HE WILL TAKE IT OUT IF IT DOES HEWILL PUT A PERMMIT ONE IN DR PRUNSKIS IS A NICE MAN THE STAFF IS VERY NICE I NEVER HAD ANY ISSUES WITH THEM WHEN I CALL THEM TO LEAVE A MESSAGE THEY CALL ME BACK I CALLED TODAY MOVE MY APPOINTMENT TO APRIL TALK TO THE DOCTOR ABOUT THIS SURGRY I HAVE DONE I RECOMMEND DR PRUNSKIS TO ANYONE WHO WANTS SEE HIM HE A WONDERFULL MAN NICK STOJANOVIC
    NICK S — Mar 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Prunskis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Prunskis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Prunskis to family and friends

    Dr. Prunskis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Prunskis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Prunskis, MD.

    About Dr. John Prunskis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, French, Hungarian, Japanese, Lithuanian, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962416370
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Illinois
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Chicago|Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prunskis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prunskis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prunskis speaks Chinese, French, Hungarian, Japanese, Lithuanian, Polish, Russian and Spanish.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Prunskis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prunskis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prunskis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prunskis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Prunskis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.