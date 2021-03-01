Dr. Prunskis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Prunskis, MD
Overview of Dr. John Prunskis, MD
Dr. John Prunskis, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Chicago|Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Prunskis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Prunskis' Office Locations
-
1
Elmhurst1200 S York St Ste 4290, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 250-4933Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Barrington Pain and Spine Institute600 Hart Rd Ste 300, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 810-2000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
3
Elgin431 Summit St, Elgin, IL 60120 Directions (225) 769-2278
-
4
Huntley10350 Haligus Rd Ste 210, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 363-9595Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
5
Itasca650 E Devon Ave Ste 152, Itasca, IL 60143 Directions (630) 748-3300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
6
Libertyville755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 175, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 244-6900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
7
McHenry4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B103, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 363-9595Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prunskis?
DR PRUNSKIS IS A WONDERFULL DOCTOR I HAD SEEN HIM FOR A WHILE I HAVE STOMACH PAIN BAD IN 2019 HE GAVE ME SOME SHOTS BLOCK OFF MY PAIN THEY DID NOT WORK LAST YEAR I SAWHIM HE GAVE ME MORE SHOTS DID NOT HELP I SCHDULE APPOINTMENT GET THAT SURGRY DONE A STENT PUT MY STOMACH HE IF IT HELPS DR WILL PUT A PARTTIME ONE SE IF IT HELPS IF DOES NOT HLEP HE WILL TAKE IT OUT IF IT DOES HEWILL PUT A PERMMIT ONE IN DR PRUNSKIS IS A NICE MAN THE STAFF IS VERY NICE I NEVER HAD ANY ISSUES WITH THEM WHEN I CALL THEM TO LEAVE A MESSAGE THEY CALL ME BACK I CALLED TODAY MOVE MY APPOINTMENT TO APRIL TALK TO THE DOCTOR ABOUT THIS SURGRY I HAVE DONE I RECOMMEND DR PRUNSKIS TO ANYONE WHO WANTS SEE HIM HE A WONDERFULL MAN NICK STOJANOVIC
About Dr. John Prunskis, MD
- Pain Management
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, Hungarian, Japanese, Lithuanian, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1962416370
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- University of Illinois
- Rush Medical College Of Chicago|Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prunskis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prunskis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prunskis works at
Dr. Prunskis speaks Chinese, French, Hungarian, Japanese, Lithuanian, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Prunskis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prunskis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prunskis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prunskis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.