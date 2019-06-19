Overview of Dr. John Puckett, MD

Dr. John Puckett, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.