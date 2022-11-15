Dr. John Puglisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puglisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Puglisi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
John A Puglisi MD Facs16800 NW 2nd Ave Ste 303, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 651-4300
John Puglisi MD PA182 NE 168th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 651-4300
Lane Eye Center P.A.601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 315, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 436-3606Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 1190 NW 95th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 694-1872
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was very precise with what was going on with my eyes.
About Dr. John Puglisi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Puglisi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puglisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puglisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Puglisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puglisi.
