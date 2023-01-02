Dr. John Puleo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puleo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Puleo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Puleo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Puleo works at
Locations
Sarasota Office3900 Clark Rd Ste B3, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 269-6711Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Optimum HealthCare
- Pekin Insurance
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Puleo has been my cardiologist for almost 20 years. His knowledge, compassion, and introspection all make him an excellent doctor. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Puleo, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Georgetown University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puleo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puleo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puleo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puleo works at
Dr. Puleo has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puleo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puleo speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Puleo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puleo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puleo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puleo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.