Overview

Dr. John Queng, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.



Dr. Queng works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX and Pflugerville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.