Dr. John Quinn, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (27)
Map Pin Small Overland Park, KS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Quinn, MD

Dr. John Quinn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Quinn works at John M Quinn in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quinn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John M Quinn
    6730 W 121st St, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 492-3443
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Overland Park
    6920 W 121st St Ste 102, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Hidradenitis
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Hidradenitis

Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Comp Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompCare
    • CompPsych
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Savility
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 09, 2022
    I want to thank Nessa and Tracy G for the great results from my recent Aerolase treatment! They provided a calm, quiet environment for the procedure and let me know what was next every step of the way! I have had treatments by Callie, Kathy R, Kathy and Katie in the past which were performed with care and were thorough! Tracy J has been a big help with scheduling! The office is clean and the staff are professional and welcoming!
    Janet — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. John Quinn, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1578555819
    Residency
    • Truman Medical Center
    • University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Quinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

