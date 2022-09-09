Dr. John Quinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Quinn, MD
Overview of Dr. John Quinn, MD
Dr. John Quinn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Quinn works at
Dr. Quinn's Office Locations
-
1
John M Quinn6730 W 121st St, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 492-3443Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Overland Park6920 W 121st St Ste 102, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Comp Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CompCare
- CompPsych
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Savility
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinn?
I want to thank Nessa and Tracy G for the great results from my recent Aerolase treatment! They provided a calm, quiet environment for the procedure and let me know what was next every step of the way! I have had treatments by Callie, Kathy R, Kathy and Katie in the past which were performed with care and were thorough! Tracy J has been a big help with scheduling! The office is clean and the staff are professional and welcoming!
About Dr. John Quinn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1578555819
Education & Certifications
- Truman Medical Center
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn works at
Dr. Quinn speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.