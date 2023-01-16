Overview of Dr. John Racanelli, MD

Dr. John Racanelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Racanelli works at Texas Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.