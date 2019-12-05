See All General Surgeons in Camden, NJ
Dr. John Radomski, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Camden, NJ
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Radomski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Radomski works at Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation in Camden, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation - Camden
    1601 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 757-3840
  2. 2
    VirtuaCenter for Organ Transplantation - Cherry Hill
    63 Kresson Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 796-9370

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Abdominal Organ Transplant

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2019
    Excellent surgeon. Cares deeply about his patients. Answers any and all questions thoroughly. Very trustworthy. Superior knowledge.
    Stephen Strauss — Dec 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Radomski, MD
    About Dr. John Radomski, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1801874649
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson U
    • Thomas Jefferson U
    • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Radomski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radomski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Radomski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radomski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Radomski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radomski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radomski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radomski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

