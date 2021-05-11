See All Cardiologists in Fargo, ND
Dr. John Ragan, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Ragan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes, Essentia Health-Ada, Essentia Health-Fargo, Essentia Health-Fosston and Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Ragan works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in Detroit Lakes, MN, Ada, MN, Fosston, MN, Graceville, MN, Jamestown, ND and Park Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic
    1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Essentia Health-Ada Clinic
    201 9th St W, Ada, MN 56510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Essentia Health-Fosston Clinic
    900 Hilligoss Blvd SE, Fosston, MN 56542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 12:00pm
  5. 5
    Essentia Health-Graceville Clinic
    115 W 2nd St, Graceville, MN 56240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  6. 6
    Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic
    2430 20th St Sw, Jamestown, ND 58401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  7. 7
    Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic
    705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 11, 2021
    Dr. Ragan is my cardiologist. I have had only very positive experiences with him. He is very friendly, explains things clearly, has a very positive personality.
    — May 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Ragan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831122738
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
    Internship
    • NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
    • Essentia Health-Ada
    • Essentia Health-Fargo
    • Essentia Health-Fosston
    • Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Ragan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ragan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ragan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ragan works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in Detroit Lakes, MN, Ada, MN, Fosston, MN, Graceville, MN, Jamestown, ND and Park Rapids, MN. View the full addresses on Dr. Ragan’s profile.

    Dr. Ragan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ragan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ragan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

