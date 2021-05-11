Overview

Dr. John Ragan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes, Essentia Health-Ada, Essentia Health-Fargo, Essentia Health-Fosston and Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Ragan works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in Detroit Lakes, MN, Ada, MN, Fosston, MN, Graceville, MN, Jamestown, ND and Park Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.