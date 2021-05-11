Dr. John Ragan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ragan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Ragan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes, Essentia Health-Ada, Essentia Health-Fargo, Essentia Health-Fosston and Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Ragan works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
-
2
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Essentia Health-Ada Clinic201 9th St W, Ada, MN 56510 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Essentia Health-Fosston Clinic900 Hilligoss Blvd SE, Fosston, MN 56542 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:30am - 12:00pm
-
5
Essentia Health-Graceville Clinic115 W 2nd St, Graceville, MN 56240 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
6
Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic2430 20th St Sw, Jamestown, ND 58401 Directions
-
7
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ragan?
Dr. Ragan is my cardiologist. I have had only very positive experiences with him. He is very friendly, explains things clearly, has a very positive personality.
About Dr. John Ragan, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1831122738
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
- Essentia Health-Ada
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health-Fosston
- Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ragan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ragan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ragan works at
Dr. Ragan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ragan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ragan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.