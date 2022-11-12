See All Psychiatrists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. John Rahhal, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (27)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Rahhal, MD

Dr. John Rahhal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Rahhal works at Psychiatric Associates Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rahhal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Associates Inc
    6406 N Santa Fe Ave Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 840-3793

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 12, 2022
    I've been seeing this doc for several years. He helped me out like nobody else. Solved my sleep difficulties and helped manage my anxiety. Recently had a bad reaction to a steroid that made me feel like I was experiencing a kind of "cascade failure." Dr. Rahhal got me back on track. I owe this guy a lot for helping me function as a normal human being. See this guy if you want results.
    OKTeacher — Nov 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Rahhal, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164490223
    Education & Certifications

    • University OK Health Science Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Rahhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahhal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahhal works at Psychiatric Associates Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Rahhal’s profile.

    Dr. Rahhal has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahhal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahhal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

