Dr. John Rahhal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Rahhal, MD
Dr. John Rahhal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Rahhal's Office Locations
Psychiatric Associates Inc6406 N Santa Fe Ave Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 840-3793
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing this doc for several years. He helped me out like nobody else. Solved my sleep difficulties and helped manage my anxiety. Recently had a bad reaction to a steroid that made me feel like I was experiencing a kind of "cascade failure." Dr. Rahhal got me back on track. I owe this guy a lot for helping me function as a normal human being. See this guy if you want results.
About Dr. John Rahhal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1164490223
Education & Certifications
- University OK Health Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahhal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahhal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahhal has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahhal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahhal.
