Dr. John Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Ramirez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Florida Cardiovascular Institute PA509 S Armenia Ave Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 974-2201
- 2 13330 Usf Laurel Dr Fl 3, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 259-0600
Tgmg Sun City16521 S US Highway 301, Wimauma, FL 33598 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Dr. Ramirez sets the standard. He's the doctor I compare all doctors to. I took my mother to see him for many years, and he is now my husband's and my cardiologist. A brilliant doctor and an attentive listener, he'll spend as much time as you need discussing your case and explaining your options. Highly recommended.
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
