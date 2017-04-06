Overview

Dr. John Ramirez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Ramirez works at Florida Cardiovascular Institute PA in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wimauma, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.