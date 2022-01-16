Dr. John Ramsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ramsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Ramsey, MD
Dr. John Ramsey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Hendricks Regional Health and Witham Health Services.
Dr. Ramsey works at
Dr. Ramsey's Office Locations
Urology of Indiana L.l.c.8240 Naab Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 876-2330
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital13500 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-7000
Urology of Indiana LLC12188A N Meridian St Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 564-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramsey is outstanding! Appointment was on time, and he took the time to thoroughly explain everything to me. He prescribed medication and explained what it was to do and any adverse effects.
About Dr. John Ramsey, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124032107
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramsey has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsey.
