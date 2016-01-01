Dr. Randles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Randles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Randles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Locations
1
The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778Saturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
2
The Vancouver Clinic501 SE 172nd Ave Ste 240, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 882-2778
3
The Vancouver Clinic2525 NE 139th St # 130, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 882-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Randles, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Gastroenterology
