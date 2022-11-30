Dr. John Randolph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Randolph, MD
Overview of Dr. John Randolph, MD
Dr. John Randolph, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Randolph's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Retina and Macular Disease250 Avenue K SW Ste 200, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 297-5400
-
2
Center Retina & Macular Disease137 Patterson Rd, Haines City, FL 33844 Directions (863) 422-5737
-
3
Center Retina & Macular Disease4636 Bellwether Ln, Oxford, FL 34484 Directions (863) 297-5400
-
4
Center for Retina and Macular Disease2815 Lakeland Hills Blvd Ste 3, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 683-6699
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best he is caring and really talks to you to let you know what’s going on I would never go to another dr
About Dr. John Randolph, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1164621330
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randolph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randolph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randolph has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randolph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Randolph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randolph.
