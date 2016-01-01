Dr. John Ranker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ranker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Ranker, MD
Dr. John Ranker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fremont, OH.
Dr. Ranker works at
Dr. Ranker's Office Locations
1
Promedica Physicians Family Medicine605 3rd Ave Ste B, Fremont, OH 43420 Directions (419) 874-3246
- 2 1818 Chapel Dr Ste B, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 874-3246
3
Rise Medical Group LLC960 W Wooster St Ste 107, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 874-3246
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Ranker, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1508069444
Education & Certifications
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranker works at
Dr. Ranker has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Proteinuria and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ranker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranker.
Dr. Ranker has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Proteinuria and Gout, and more.