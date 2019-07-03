Dr. John Rasmussen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasmussen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rasmussen, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Rasmussen, DPM is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from University of Washington.
Dr. Rasmussen works at
Locations
Sansum Clinic Foothill Medical & Surgical Center4151 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7804Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took the time to answer questions about my foot fibroma. I felt confident to consider surgery with him. My Mother also saw him and thought he was top notch. Highly recommend.
About Dr. John Rasmussen, DPM
- Anesthesiology
- English, Danish and Spanish
- 1184729238
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp
- Polk Co Hosp
- University of Washington
Dr. Rasmussen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasmussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasmussen speaks Danish and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasmussen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasmussen.
