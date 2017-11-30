Overview

Dr. John Ray Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Ray Jr works at Pinnacle Family Care Pllc in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.