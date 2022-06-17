Dr. John Rayhack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayhack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rayhack, MD
Overview of Dr. John Rayhack, MD
Dr. John Rayhack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Rayhack works at
Dr. Rayhack's Office Locations
-
1
Wrist and Hand Center4728 N Habana Ave Ste 204, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 879-7478
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rayhack?
My carpal tunnel surgery went very well, Dr. Rayhack and his staff are very professional and kind. I would choose his services again if ever needed! All aspects of my surgery were exemplaryL
About Dr. John Rayhack, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- 1710983614
Education & Certifications
- Hand Wrist and Microvascular Fellowship Rochester, Mn
- Orthopedic Surgery Residency
- General Surgery Internship New Jersey Medical School Newark, Nj
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Bucknell University-Ba Chemistry 1972
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rayhack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rayhack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rayhack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rayhack works at
Dr. Rayhack has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rayhack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rayhack speaks French.
160 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayhack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayhack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayhack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayhack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.