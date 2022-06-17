See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. John Rayhack, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Rayhack, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (160)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Rayhack, MD

Dr. John Rayhack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Rayhack works at Wrist and Hand Center PA in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Rayhack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wrist and Hand Center
    4728 N Habana Ave Ste 204, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 879-7478

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 160 ratings
    Patient Ratings (160)
    5 Star
    (153)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rayhack?

    Jun 17, 2022
    My carpal tunnel surgery went very well, Dr. Rayhack and his staff are very professional and kind. I would choose his services again if ever needed! All aspects of my surgery were exemplaryL
    Tonya Arenas — Jun 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Rayhack, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Rayhack, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rayhack to family and friends

    Dr. Rayhack's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rayhack

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Rayhack, MD.

    About Dr. John Rayhack, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710983614
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand Wrist and Microvascular Fellowship Rochester, Mn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Orthopedic Surgery Residency
    Residency
    Internship
    • General Surgery Internship New Jersey Medical School Newark, Nj
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bucknell University-Ba Chemistry 1972
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Rayhack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayhack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rayhack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rayhack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rayhack works at Wrist and Hand Center PA in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rayhack’s profile.

    Dr. Rayhack has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rayhack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    160 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayhack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayhack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayhack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayhack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Rayhack, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.