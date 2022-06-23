Dr. John Redmond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Redmond, MD
Overview of Dr. John Redmond, MD
Dr. John Redmond, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Redmond's Office Locations
Eye Health Professionals PC85 Barnes Rd Ste 102, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 284-9448
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Went to Dr. Redmond for an eye surgery that was performed exceedingly well (I know because I was awake and speaking to him the whole time!). I hadn’t had an eye exam for eight years, which was too long. I called the practice, and scheduled the exam for the next day. I have not been able to schedule a doctors appointment for under three months in years. This is what I call old fashioned competence.
About Dr. John Redmond, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1841301280
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Redmond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redmond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redmond has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redmond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Redmond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redmond.
