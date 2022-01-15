Dr. John Reeves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Reeves, MD
Overview of Dr. John Reeves, MD
Dr. John Reeves, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Reeves' Office Locations
Spectrum Neurosurgery2751 Albert Bicknell Dr Ste 1A, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great physician! Takes time to listen and explain issues, doesn't rush you. Very pleased with my care to date. His staff from receptionist to nurses are all kind and professional.
About Dr. John Reeves, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1598743734
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Center Shreveport|LSU Medical Center Shreveport|LSU Medical Center, Shreveport|LSU Medical Center, Shreveport
- LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reeves has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reeves using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeves has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves.
