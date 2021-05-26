Dr. John Regan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Regan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Regan, MD
Dr. John Regan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Regan works at
Dr. Regan's Office Locations
Spine Group Beverly Hills2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 930, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 881-3730
Spine Group Beverly Hills8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 254-9098Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Regan did a laminectomy at three levels in my neck in 2011. He completely resolved my issues. Everyone else wanted to fuse my neck. He did predict that in about 10 years I would probably need another surgery. He said technology will be better then so there would be more options. He was right! Feb 2021 I had an MRI and I do in-fact need surgery again. Again everyone else wants to fuse my neck. Dr. Regan is now going to do a disk replacement at 2 levels. I live in Portland Or. and I will be going to him in Ca. To have the surgery as he is the only one I trust!
About Dr. John Regan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013932508
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Emory University
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Regan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Regan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Regan works at
Dr. Regan speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Regan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regan.
