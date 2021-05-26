See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. John Regan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Regan, MD

Dr. John Regan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Regan works at Spine Group Beverly Hills in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Regan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Group Beverly Hills
    2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 930, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 881-3730
  2. 2
    Spine Group Beverly Hills
    8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 254-9098
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
McMurray's Test
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
McMurray's Test

Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 26, 2021
    Dr. Regan did a laminectomy at three levels in my neck in 2011. He completely resolved my issues. Everyone else wanted to fuse my neck. He did predict that in about 10 years I would probably need another surgery. He said technology will be better then so there would be more options. He was right! Feb 2021 I had an MRI and I do in-fact need surgery again. Again everyone else wants to fuse my neck. Dr. Regan is now going to do a disk replacement at 2 levels. I live in Portland Or. and I will be going to him in Ca. To have the surgery as he is the only one I trust!
    He is the Best! — May 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. John Regan, MD
    About Dr. John Regan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    45 years of experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1013932508
    NPI Number
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    Internal Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

