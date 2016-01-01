See All Pediatricians in Charleston, SC
Dr. John Reigart II, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Reigart II, MD

Dr. John Reigart II, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Reigart II works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reigart II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. John Reigart II, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 56 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1972611820
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hospital
    • Childrens Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Reigart II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reigart II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reigart II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reigart II works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Reigart II’s profile.

    Dr. Reigart II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reigart II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reigart II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reigart II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.