Dr. John Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Reilly, MD
Overview of Dr. John Reilly, MD
Dr. John Reilly, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reilly's Office Locations
- 1 148 East Ave Ste 2A, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 924-2900
- 2 330 Orchard St Ste 111, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 924-2900
-
3
Valley Plastic Surgery LLC2 Ivy Brook Rd Ste 105, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 924-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reilly?
He did amazing job in my tummy tuck
About Dr. John Reilly, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053303818
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Cty MD Center
- Hospital Of St Raphael
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reilly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reilly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reilly speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.