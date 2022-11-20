Dr. John Reister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Reister, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Reister, MD
Dr. John Reister, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University James H. Quillen College Of Medicine|East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Reister works at
Dr. Reister's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoONE at Swedish Medical Center500 E Hampden Ave Ste 400, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 993-1473
-
2
OrthoONE at Highlands Ranch9330 S University Blvd Ste 250, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 Directions (303) 963-0934
-
3
OrthoONE at Littleton6179 S Balsam Way Ste 230, Littleton, CO 80123 Directions (303) 963-0935Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Swedish Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Healthop
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Reister?
I've seen Dr. Reister and Mike Wade PA-C for 2 injuries. Once with scapula fracture and more recently a clavicle fracture. I work in healthcare and vetted Dr. Reister with several colleagues whom have worked with Dr. Reister and Mike in the operating room as well as taken care of their patients post operatively in the hospital. Everyone I spoke with had nothing but great things to say and my personal experience corroborates this. Dr. Reister and Mike are direct and to the point in their assessments and treatment plans. This is very important to me as I highly value providers who don't sugarcoat things and are pragmatic in their prognosis assessments. My office visits have always been efficient and I have left with a clear understanding of my condition, the treatment plan, and a realistic prognosis. As an active person I appreciate that they have always made an effort to give me exercises and clear restrictions so I can maintain fitness while injured. I highly recommend Dr. Reister.
About Dr. John Reister, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063449635
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons - Brooke Army Medical Center
- Fitzsimons - Brooke Army Medical Center|Fitzsimons Brooke Army Med Center
- East Tennessee State University James H. Quillen College Of Medicine|East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reister has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reister using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reister works at
Dr. Reister has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reister speaks Spanish.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Reister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.