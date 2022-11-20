See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. John Reister, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Reister, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (102)
Map Pin Small Englewood, CO
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Reister, MD

Dr. John Reister, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University James H. Quillen College Of Medicine|East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Reister works at OrthoONE at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO with other offices in Highlands Ranch, CO and Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Reister's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoONE at Swedish Medical Center
    500 E Hampden Ave Ste 400, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 993-1473
  2. 2
    OrthoONE at Highlands Ranch
    9330 S University Blvd Ste 250, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0934
  3. 3
    OrthoONE at Littleton
    6179 S Balsam Way Ste 230, Littleton, CO 80123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0935
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone and Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Debridement Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff and Labral Repair Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Healthop
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reister?

    Nov 20, 2022
    I've seen Dr. Reister and Mike Wade PA-C for 2 injuries. Once with scapula fracture and more recently a clavicle fracture. I work in healthcare and vetted Dr. Reister with several colleagues whom have worked with Dr. Reister and Mike in the operating room as well as taken care of their patients post operatively in the hospital. Everyone I spoke with had nothing but great things to say and my personal experience corroborates this. Dr. Reister and Mike are direct and to the point in their assessments and treatment plans. This is very important to me as I highly value providers who don't sugarcoat things and are pragmatic in their prognosis assessments. My office visits have always been efficient and I have left with a clear understanding of my condition, the treatment plan, and a realistic prognosis. As an active person I appreciate that they have always made an effort to give me exercises and clear restrictions so I can maintain fitness while injured. I highly recommend Dr. Reister.
    Will — Nov 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Reister, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Reister, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reister to family and friends

    Dr. Reister's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Reister

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Reister, MD.

    About Dr. John Reister, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063449635
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fitzsimons - Brooke Army Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Fitzsimons - Brooke Army Medical Center|Fitzsimons Brooke Army Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State University James H. Quillen College Of Medicine|East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Reister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reister has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reister has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Reister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Reister, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.