Dr. John Renard, DPM
Dr. John Renard, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kimberly, WI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Renard's Office Locations
Renard Foot and Ankle, LLC702 Eisenhower Dr, Kimberly, WI 54136 Directions (920) 815-3096
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Recommendation for Dr. John Renard Dr. Renard is without a doubt been the best podiatrist I have ever seen. He is an absolutely amazing doctor and surgeon. He’s very compassionate, understanding and truly takes time to listen to all of your concerns. It is evident within the first minute of talking with him that he truly cares about his patients. He strives to provide the best care possible to his patients. I highly recommend Dr. John Renard to anyone looking for a podiatrist that will go above and beyond to help get you back on your feet. I have had numerous foot problems, most recently plantar fasciitis. Dr. Renard took time to explain different treatment options and ultimately he ended up doing an endoscopic plantar fasciotomy. Within two weeks I was walking with minimal pain and now as I write this less than a month after surgery, I am pain free. It has been so long since I have been pain free and I give 100% credit to Dr. Renard and his medical expertise. Dr. Renard has taken away some of my chronic pain and that in itself is priceless. He has not only made a difference in my feet but he has made a difference in my life. If you are looking for a podiatrist that will do all he can to help , look no further than Dr. John Renard.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1356378145
Education & Certifications
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Renard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Renard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renard.
