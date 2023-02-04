Overview of Dr. John Renard, DPM

Dr. John Renard, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kimberly, WI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Renard works at RENARD FOOT AND ANKLE, LLC in Kimberly, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.