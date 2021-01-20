See All Plastic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. John Renucci, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (49)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Renucci, MD

Dr. John Renucci, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Renucci works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Renucci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
    220 Lyon St NW Ste 700, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 451-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2021
    After doing significant amounts of research on doctors, I visited Dr. Renucci with intention to get submental lipsuction. I had a nasty double chin that was hereditary and I was sick of it! Dr. Renucci helped me through the process and put any nerves I had at ease. He answered any questions I had and was able to fill in on his own any common questions I hadn't thought of. I am now 3 month's post op and very pleased with the results. The procedure was quick and I was not in much pain following the surgery. I would recommend Dr. Renucci to anyone asking!
    — Jan 20, 2021
    About Dr. John Renucci, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487659827
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Chicago
    Residency
    • University of Chicago Plastic Surgery
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Renucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Renucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Renucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Renucci works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Renucci’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Renucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renucci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

