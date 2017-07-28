Overview of Dr. John Resser, MD

Dr. John Resser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Resser works at Baptist Health Medical Group Ear Nose & Throat in Paducah, KY with other offices in Union City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Cough and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.