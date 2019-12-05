See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Appleton, WI
Dr. John Revord, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.9 (26)
Map Pin Small Appleton, WI
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Revord, MD

Dr. John Revord, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Revord works at Neuro Spine Center of Wisconsin SC in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Revord's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neuro Spine Center of Wisconsin SC
    5320 W Michaels Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 221-0281

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Coccygeal Pain
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 05, 2019
    Appointment was for lower back pain and a Bursitis.
    Pat Pfeifer — Dec 05, 2019
    About Dr. John Revord, MD

    Education & Certifications

