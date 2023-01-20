Overview of Dr. John Reynolds, MD

Dr. John Reynolds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sevierville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Reynolds works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Sevierville, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.