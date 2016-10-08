Dr. John Rezapour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rezapour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rezapour, MD
Overview of Dr. John Rezapour, MD
Dr. John Rezapour, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Rezapour's Office Locations
Advanced Eye Surgery Clinic5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (310) 657-3200
John G. Rezapour MD Inc.16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 211, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 205-1200
Freedom Vision Surgery Center LLC16255 Ventura Blvd Ste 100, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 783-2346
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Yes definitely recommend
About Dr. John Rezapour, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1194732578
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- King/Drew Med Ctr
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Ophthalmology
