Overview of Dr. John Rezapour, MD

Dr. John Rezapour, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Rezapour works at Advanced Eye Surgery Clinic in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.