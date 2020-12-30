Overview of Dr. John Rhee, MD

Dr. John Rhee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Rhee works at Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Partners at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.